Ottawa Humane Society selling special $150 shirt, which includes a crate for a dog

The Ottawa Humane Society is selling a $150 t-shirt, which will help dogs in need in the city of Ottawa.

"We describe it as the best t-shirt you'll ever buy," Stephen Smith, Ottawa Humane Society communications manager, told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work.

The Ottawa Humane Society describes the fundraiser as "buy a shirt, give a dog a crate," with money raised from the t-shirt sale paying for a crate for a homeless dog in need.

"What that crate is going to do is it's going to make it so that a dog can go to a foster home, where they can spend some time away from the shelter, rest up a little bit and really get the comfort they can only find in that temporary home," Smith says.

The t-shirt features a photo of Addison the pug.

The Ottawa Humane Society says it currently has 30 dogs in "desperate need", and the crate will help prepare the dog for their forever home.

"The crate will help them feel more comfortable, it helps facilitate some of their training and it makes a difference when we're trying to find them that perfect foster family," Smith says.

The Ottawa Humane Society says shoppers will receive a tax receipt valued at $138.

The t-shirt is available on the Ottawa Humane Society website.