OTTAWA -- Here’s a look at the events cancelled and postponed in Ottawa and eastern Ontario due to concerns about COVID-19.

Ottawa Senators games

The NHL has announces it will "pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight's games"

The Senators next scheduled home game was Wednesday, March 18 against Edmonton.

Ottawa’s St. Patrick’s Day parade – Saturday, March 14.

Ottawa’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled on Saturday.

“We didn’t think it was wise, in our case, to put a bunch of people together at the parade,” Sean Kealey, president of the Irish Society of the National Capital Region, told CTV News at Noon.

Carleton University cancellations

March Break Open House

Relay for Life in support of Canadian Cancer Society

Athletics March Break Camp

First Robotics Competition – March 13-15

The FIRST Robotics Competition at Carleton University March 13-15 has been suspended.

In a statement, FIRST Robotics Canada says it suspended all Week 3 FIRST Robotics Competition Events “in light of recent health concerns surrounding COVID-19. “

Vegan Food Festival – April 26

The Vegan Food Festival at Lansdowne Park has been postponed.

In a statement on Instagram, Little Jo Berry’s says “obviously this is real sad news but we think it’s really important to be mindful of the safety of our community and staff."