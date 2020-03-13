OTTAWA -- All national museums in the national capital region will be closed due to concerns about COVID-19.

In a statement, the museums say that “due to the COVID-19 virus, the national museums have made the decision to close the museums across Canada to visitors and all other groups, effective Saturday, March 14 until further notice.”

“We regret the impact of this decision on the individuals, families and groups who use our facilities. However, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of all the communities we serve."

The museums impacted by the closure are: