OTTAWA -- The Ottawa 67’s season has been suspended due to the risk of COVID-19.

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that it has suspended the remainder of the regular season to minimize the risk of fans, players and team personnel coming into contact with the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the Ottawa 67’s say they fully support and endorse the plan to suspend the season.

“All fans with tickets to the three remaining regular season home games and the first round of the playoffs will be contacted directly. The situation is fluid and the team will confirm next steps in due course.”

The Ottawa 67's have the best record in the Ontario Hockey League this season, with 50 wins and 101 points.