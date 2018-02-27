

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating a stabbing that took place in Centrepointe Tuesday afternoon.

A young man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to Ottawa Paramedics.

Police were called just after 4p.m. to the 100 block of Craig Henry Dr. At last update, the victim was said to have sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect who goes by the street name "Goods". He is described as a black male, about five-foot-nine, 160 or 170 pounds. The suspect may be linked to a dark coloured, newer model Ford sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to call the Ottawa Police West Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.