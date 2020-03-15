OTTAWA -- The Hard Rock Ottawa casino in Ottawa's south-end is closing until further notice because of COVID-19.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced Sunday afternoon the “orderly shutdown of all casinos across Ontario has begun. We expect the closure to be completed within approximately 24 hours.”

OLG says the action is consistent with the recommendations from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health last Thursday to cancel events with more than 250 people.

OLG will advise when the casinos will reopen.

Hard Rock Casino is located at Rideau Carleton Raceway on Albion Road.

Loto-Quebec closed all casinos, including the Casino du Lac Leamy in Gatineau, last Friday.