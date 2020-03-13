House of Commons tours cancelled until April 20 due to COVID-19
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 11:32AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The public will not be allowed to tour Parliament Hill for a month due to concerns over COVID-19.
All public tours have been cancelled and visitor access to the House of Commons precinct has been closed until April 20.
The Office of the Speaker of the House of Commons has announced the following measures to help limit the spread of coronavirus:
- It will close visitor access to the House of Commons precinct and cancel public tours
- It will suspend committee travel
- It will cancel all parliamentary functions and events in the House of Commons Precinct.