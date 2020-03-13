OTTAWA -- Algonquin College is cancelling classes for one week, and then moving learning online for the remainder of the semester.

The college has announced all face-to-face classes and labs at the campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke have been suspended from March 16 to 22.

When classes resume on Monday, March 23, Algonquin says “many will be delivered using alternative instruction methods, primarily online, for the rest of the term.”

In a letter to students, Algonquin College President Claude Brulé says the suspension of face-to-face classes and labs for one-week will "provide faculty time to prepare online delivery and term completion plans. Online classes will continue as scheduled."

Exams and assignments scheduled during the one week suspension of classes are now postponed and new dates will be announced soon.

Algonquin College says during the one week suspension, health services and food services locations, the library and common area will remain open. Restaurant International, the Dental Clinic and the Massage Clinic, and Savoir Faire will be closed during the one-week suspension.

Brulé says “even though the public health risk associated with this virus is still considered low as stated by the Federal Public Health Agency of Canada, there is heightened anxiety and an increasing number of people who are self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

“I want to acknowledge that this is creating many challenges for everyone and emphasize that the mental and physical health of our college community is our priority.

The University of Ottawa and Carleton University are moving to online courses, starting Wednesday, March 18.