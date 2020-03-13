NAC cancels all shows and programming until April 5 due to COVID-19
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 11:09AM EDT
Canada's NAC is closed until April 5 due to concerns of COVID-19
OTTAWA -- The shows have been cancelled at the National Arts Centre due to concerns over COVID-19.
In a statement, President and CEO Christopher Deacon says due to the unprecedented pandemic of the novel coronavirus, all performances and events have been cancelled at the National Arts Centre until Sunday April 5, 2020.
The NAC announced the following measures effective immediately and continuing until Sunday April 5.
- All ticketed performances and free public events are cancelled
- Events booked through our Food and Beverage department are cancelled
- Our public spaces will remain accessible although there will be no programming
- The NAC’s 1 Elgin restaurant will close to the public for the duration of cancellation measures
- The NAC Parking garage will remain open for business
- All other NAC operations will continue
The NAC says all tickets for cancelled performances will be exchanged or refunded.
Deacon says the NAC is taking several measures to address COVID-19:
- Hand sanitizer is available in spaces
- Facilities maintenance team is taking extra care to sanitize all public spaces, including doorknobs, handrails and other surfaces
- Staff and the public are being asked to stay away if they present symptoms.