OTTAWA -- The shows have been cancelled at the National Arts Centre due to concerns over COVID-19.

In a statement, President and CEO Christopher Deacon says due to the unprecedented pandemic of the novel coronavirus, all performances and events have been cancelled at the National Arts Centre until Sunday April 5, 2020.

The NAC announced the following measures effective immediately and continuing until Sunday April 5.

All ticketed performances and free public events are cancelled

Events booked through our Food and Beverage department are cancelled

Our public spaces will remain accessible although there will be no programming

The NAC’s 1 Elgin restaurant will close to the public for the duration of cancellation measures

The NAC Parking garage will remain open for business

All other NAC operations will continue

The NAC says all tickets for cancelled performances will be exchanged or refunded.

Deacon says the NAC is taking several measures to address COVID-19: