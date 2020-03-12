OTTAWA -- All publicly funded elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa and across Ontario will be closed for two weeks following March Break due to concerns about COVID-19.

On the eve of the one-week break for thousands of students, the Ontario Government announced all public and Catholic schools will be closed from March 14 through to April 5. March Break is scheduled for March 16 to 20.

In a statement, the Ontario Government says the decision to close the schools for two weeks following March Break was based on the advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams.

The statement from Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said "we recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools, as well as the broader community, but this precaution is necessary to keep people safe."

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park, Lecce said “as we head into March Break, it is clear that there will be an increased travel and exposure to the virus as students and their families travel. I want every parent and family to know, with confidence, when their child returns to school they will be in a safe and healthy learning environment.”

When the two week period ends, Lecce said “we will evaluate the situation and decide if any further action is required.”

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board is promising to provide more information for parents once it becomes available.

Lecce says Ontario is finalizing a plan that "will ensure that learning continues for students in Ontario."

Earlier this week, the New Brunswick government ordered anyone who travelled outside of Canada to stay away from schools in the province for two weeks.