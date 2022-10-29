Ottawa elects a new mayor and a VIA Rail train drags a car 1,500 metres: Top five stories this week

Voters elect a new mayor and council, a VIA Rail train drags a car 1,500 metres and Chick-fil-A announces plans to open in Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Mark Sutcliffe is the new mayor of Ottawa.

The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to become mayor of Ottawa's capital, succeeding Jim Watson.

"You voted for compassion and fiscal responsibility. You voted for a safer, more reliable, more affordable city. You voted for an approach that works for all of Ottawa," Sutcliffe told supporters Monday night.

Sutcliffe received 51 per cent of the vote, compared to 37.9 per cent for McKenney and five per cent for Chiarelli.

There will also be 12 new councillors at Ottawa City Hall. The new councillors are:

Barrhaven West: David Hill

West Carleton – March: Clarke Kelly

College: Laine Johnson

Knoxdale-Merivale: Sean Devine

Gloucester-Southgate: Jessica Bradley

Rideau-Vanier: Stephanie Plante

Somerset: Ariel Troster

Alta Vista: Marty Carr

Osgoode: George Darouze

Rideau-Jock: Dave Brown

Riverside South-Findlay Creek: Steve Desroches

Barrhaven West: Wilson Lo

Mark Sutcliffe waves after delivering his victory speech after being elected Mayor of Ottawa in the 2022 municipal election, in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly and interim chief Steve Bell appeared before the public inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

Sloly defended the intelligence reading of the 'Freedom Convoy' and told the inquiry he never felt another police force needed to step in and take control of the situation.

"My challenge literally up until my last day in office wasn't additional legislation or injunctions," Sloly told the commission. "It was resources."

Bell told the inquiry that police didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a "leverage point".

"They were people moving across the country determined to be heard, but they were peaceful," Bell testified. "They indicated that their intention was to be peaceful when they got here."

But Bell told the inquiry that the three-week long protest inflicted "violence", "harm" and "trauma" onto residents in the city.

Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly wipes away tears as he get emotional while appearing as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

No one was injured when a VIA Rail train struck a car and dragged it 1,500 metres down the track in Ottawa's southeast end.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at a rail crossing at Piperville Road and Boundary Road at approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Ottawa Fire says a vehicle was dragged approximately 1,500 metres after being struck by the train.

Ottawa fire says a VIA Rail train dragged a car 1,500 metres along the track in Ottawa's southeast end. There are no reports of injuries. (OFS Photographer Jean Lalonde/Twitter)

Transport Canada plans to follow-up with the owner of a helicopter that was caught on video flying low in Ottawa's east end earlier this week.

A post on Reddit showed a video of a black helicopter appearing to fly under power lines on a rural road. The poster said it happened on Wall Road between Tenth Line and Trim on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement to CTV News on Monday, Transport Canada said the incident had not yet been formally reported to them.

“There will be a follow-up with the owner of that aircraft,” a spokesperson said.

“The department encourages anyone who witnesses unsafe or illegal flying activity should contact Transport Canada. The report should contain as much information as possible (i.e. clear photos or videos, date, time, drone type, other identifying marks),” Transport Canada said, linking to their incident reporting page.

A helicopter landed on Wall Road in Ottawa's east end on Oct. 23, 2022. An Ottawa resident saw it take off and fly low, under nearby hydro wires. (Submitted)

Chick-fil-A is coming to Ottawa.

The U.S.-based fast food chain, which specializes in chicken sandwiches, announced this week it aims to open more than a dozen new stores by 2025, including in Vaughan, Barrie and Toronto's Eaton Centre.

And Ottawa has not been left out.

“Chick-fil-A also expects to continue its expansion into new Canadian markets in the coming years, including Ottawa (Ontario) and the province of Alberta,” a news release says.

Protesters have opposed the opening of Chick-fil-A restaurants in Canada, including in Toronto and Windsor.

