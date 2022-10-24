Meet the new Ottawa city council with a dozen new faces

Thirteen incumbents and 11 new councillors will join mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe at the Ottawa council table for the new four-year term.

All 13 councillors running for re-election won their wards on Monday night, while 10 new councillors will replace councillors not seeking re-election. Wilson Lo made history as the first councillor for the new riding of Barrhaven East.

Here’s a look at the people elected to council in the 24 wards across the city of Ottawa.

Ward 1 - Orléans East-Cumberland

Matthew Luloff has been elected councillor for Orléans East-Cumberland for a second term.

Luloff received 74 per cent of the vote to defeat Rosemee Cantave and Tessa Franklin.

Ward 2 - Orléans West-Innes

Laura Dudas has been re-elected for a second term as councillor for Orléans West-Innes.

Dudas received 71 per cent of the vote to defeat Chris Fraser and Lori Stinson.

Ward 3 – Barrhaven West

David Hill is the new councillor for Barrhaven West.

Hill received 44 per cent of the vote to defeat Taayo Simmonds, Jay Chadha and Sadaf Ebrahim.

Hill succeeds Jan Harder as councillor, who did not seek re-election.

"It's daunting, it's exciting," Hill said. "Councillor Harder, she's an institution of Barrhaven. I'm very much looking forward to advancing the yardsticks of her legacy."

Hill says Ottawa has an opportunity to realign Greenbank Road, and is hopeful the new council will advance that in the new term.

David Hill greets supporters after winning in Barrhaven West. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

Ward 4 – Kanata North

Cathy Curry has been re-elected as councillor for Kanata North.

Curry received 77 per cent of the vote to defeat Viorel Copil and Christine Moulaison.

Council appointed Curry as councillor for the ward last fall, following the resignation of Jenna Sudds.

Ward 5 – West Carleton – March

Clarke Kelly is the new councillor in West Carleton-March.

Kelly received 27.4 per cent of the vote, to defeat Sasha Duguay, Greg Patacairk, Stephanie Maghnam, Nagmani Sharma, Ian Madill and Colin Driscoll.

Coun. Eli El-Chantiry did not seek re-election.

Ward 6 – Stittsville

Glen Gower has been re-elected for a second term as councillor of Stittsville.

Gower received 59 per cent of the vote to defeat Mathew Duchesne, Tanya Hein and Kevin Hua.

Ward 7 – Bay

Theresa Kavanagh has been re-elected for a second term as councillor for Bay Ward.

Kavanagh received 83 per cent of the vote to defeat Othman Alhusain and Robert Hill.

Ward 8 – College

Laine Johnson is the new councillor for College Ward.

Johnson received 53 per cent of the vote to defeat five candidates. Pat McGarry came in second place with 34.5 per cent of the vote, followed by Wendy Davidson, Vilteau Delvas and Granda Kopytko.

"I feel like this win is shared with all of the people who have been pounding the pavement with me for the past 10 months," Johnson told CTV News Ottawa. "So I'm really energized."

Johnson says her priorities include accountability to the constituents of College Ward.

"I'm also concerned, more specifically, with safe streets during growth," Johnson said.

Coun. Rick Chiarelli did not seek re-election in College Ward. Chiarelli had served as councillor of the ward since amalgamation.

Ward 9 – Knoxdale Merivale

Sean Devine is the new councillor for Knoxdale-Merivale.

Devine received 39 per cent of the vote to defeat six candidates – Joseph Ben-Ami, James Dean, Myles Egli, Peter Anthony Weber, Peter Westaway, and Michael Wood.

Keith Egli did not seek re-election after three terms as councillor.

Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate

Jessica Bradley is the new councillor for Gloucester-Southgate.

Bradley received 42 per cent of the vote to defeat five other candidates – Aria Alavi, Taylor Houstoun, Ron Keays, Hussein Mahmoud and John Redins.

"It feels amazing," said Bradley, who worked in Coun. Diane Deans office. "Like I said, having the trust and confidence of the community I'm so ready to get to work, to do amazing things for the city, for Gloucester-Southgate ward."

Bradley says there are many important projects she wants to work on during the new term of council.

"We have a transit system that we need to fix, we have a lot of development happening in the community, we need to focus on our parks and our public spaces, affordable housing, climate crisis - there are so many challenges that our city is facing," Bradley said. "I feel prepared to take those head on, so I’m really excited.”

Coun. Deans did not seek re-election after 28 years as a councillor.

Jessica Bradley with outgoing Coun. Diane Deans. Bradley was elected as the new councillor for Gloucester-Southgate. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville

Tim Tierney has been elected for a fourth term as councillor for Beacon Hill-Cyrville.

Tierney received 82 per cent of the vote to defeat Nicolas Castro and Miranda Gray.

Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier

Stephanie Plante is the new councillor in Rideau-Vanier.

Plante received 37 per cent of the vote to defeat Laura Shantz, Julie Fiala, Alex Osorio, Jwane Izzetpanah, Tyler Cybulski, Patrick Auguste, Kim Leclerc, Burthomley Douzable, and Hicham Boutaleb.

"You know I’ve lived here almost 20 years and now I get to represent this ward and I get to swear an oath to this ward and I hope I can just represent it at the level it deserves to be," Plante said.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury did not seek re-election after three terms as councillor in Rideau-Vanier.

Stéphanie Plante celebrates her victory in Rideau-Vanier ward on Monday night. Plante is one of a dozen new faces around the council table this term. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)

Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe

Rawlson King has been elected for a new term as councillor of Rideau-Rockcliffe.

King received 80 per cent of the vote to defeat Clayton Fitzsimmons, Peter Jan Karwacki and Peter Zanette.

King was elected during a byelection in 2019 following the resignation of Tobi Nussbaum months after the 2018 election.

Ward 14 – Somerset

Ariel Troster is the new councillor for Somerset Ward.

Troster received 61 per cent of the vote to defeat Stuart MacKay and Brandon Russell.

"I am just so excited to represent this incredible, diverse downtown community," Troster said. "It's been so amazing meeting thousands of neighbours."

Incumbent Catherine McKenney did not seek re-election as councillor in Somerset Ward. McKenney represented the riding since 2014.

"Definitely, big shoes to fill. Catherine represented our community so wonderfully," Troster said. "I'm really pleased to continue the progressive legacy in Somerset Ward."

Ward 15 – Kitchissippi

Jeff Leiper has been re-elected to a third term as councillor for Kitchissippi ward.

Leiper received 72 per cent of the vote to defeat Oonagh Fitzgerald and Dan Stringer.

Ward 16 – River

Riley Brockington will serve a third term as councillor for River Ward.

Brockington received 73 per cent of the vote to defeat Ethan Sabourin and Alex Dugal.

Ward 17 – Capital

Shawn Menard has been re-elected for a second term in Capital Ward.

Menard received 78 per cent of the vote to defeat Rebecca Bromwich and Daniel Rogers.

Ward 18 – Alta Vista

Marty Carr is the new councillor for Alta Vista ward.

Carr received 47 per cent of the vote to defeat Carolyn Kropp, Bob Perkins and Angelo Gino Scaffidi.

Coun. Jean Cloutier did not seek re-election after two terms representing the riding.

Ward 19 - Orléans South-Navan

Catherine Kitts has been re-elected in Orléans South-Navan.

Kitts received 76 per cent of the vote to defeat Yvette Ashiri and Shamsa Sheikh Ahmed.

Kitts was elected as councillor in the ward formerly known as Cumberland following the resignation of Stephen Blais.

Ward 20 – Osgoode

George Darouze has been re-elected for a third term as councillor by less than 250 votes.

Darouze received 40.8 per cent of the vote to defeat former councillor Doug Thompson. Dan O'Brien, Bruce Anthony Faulkner and Bob Masaro were the other candidates in the election.

Thompson stepped down as councillor in 2014, before deciding to run for election in this election.

Ward 21 – Rideau-Jock

Dave Brown is the new councillor in Rideau-Jock.

Brown received 67 per cent of the vote to defeat Leigh-Andrea Brunet, Michael Nowak, Patty Searl and Kevin Setia.

Coun. Scott Moffatt did not seek re-election after serving three terms.

Ward 22 – Riverside South – Findlay Creek

Steve Desroches returns to Ottawa City Hall, as the councillor for the newly named Riverside South-Findlay Creek ward.

Desroches received 68 per cent of the vote to beat Zainab Alsalihiy, Salah Elsaadi and Em McLellan.

Desroches served eight years as councillor for the ward, before leaving politics in 2014.

Incumbent Carol Anne Meehan did not seek re-election.

Ward 23 – Kanata South

Allan Hubley has been re-elected for a fourth term as councillor for Kanata South.

Hubley received 33.9 per cent to defeat Erin Coffin, Rouba Fattal, Mike Dawson and Bina Shah.

Hubley served as Transit Commissioner during the last term of council.

Ward 24 – Barrhaven East

Wilson Lo made history on election night, becoming the first councillor for the newly formed riding of Barrhaven East.

Lo received 37 per cent of the vote to defeat Richard Garrick, Patrick Brennan, Kathleen Caught, Guy Boone, Dominik Janelle and Atiq Qureshi.

"It's the culmination of four months of very hard work," Lo said.

Lo worked with councillors' officers over the last two years managing their inquiries for OC Transpo.

Lo says the three southern suburban wards will present a "strong, united front" so issues in the wards are not overlooked.

Council voted to add the 24th ward to Ottawa's electoral map for this election.