VIA Rail train drags car 1,500 metres in Ottawa
No one was injured when a VIA Rail train struck a car and dragged it 1,500 metres down the track in Ottawa's southeast end.
Emergency crews responded to the collision at a rail crossing at Piperville Road and Boundary Road at approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Ottawa Fire says a vehicle was dragged approximately 1,500 metres after being struck by the train.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
Officials say there were no injuries involving the 117 passengers and crew onboard the train.
Correction
An earlier version of this story said a pickup truck was struck by the train. In fact, the vehicle was a car.
