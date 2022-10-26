Transport Canada following up with owner of helicopter recorded flying low in east Ottawa
Transport Canada says there will be a follow-up with the owner of a helicopter that was recorded flying low in Ottawa’s east end earlier this week.
A post on Reddit showed a video of a black helicopter appearing to fly under power lines on a rural road. The poster said it happened on Wall Road between Tenth Line and Trim on Sunday afternoon.
In a statement to CTV News on Monday, Transport Canada said the incident had not yet been formally reported to them, but added they would be speaking to the owner of the aircraft.
“There will be a follow-up with the owner of that aircraft,” a spokesperson said.
“The department encourages anyone who witnesses unsafe or illegal flying activity should contact Transport Canada. The report should contain as much information as possible (i.e. clear photos or videos, date, time, drone type, other identifying marks),” Transport Canada said, linking to their incident reporting page.
The original poster, who asked not to be identified by his real name, said he submitted a report to Transport Canada on Tuesday.
“My wife and I were very surprised at seeing it flying so low. So we continued along the road to get a closer look,” he said of the incident in a Reddit chat. “That’s when we found the aircraft had landed in the middle of the road. We got within 100 feet or so and actually had to completely stop and wait a minute or so for them to depart. When they finally did, we were shocked to see them fly underneath the power lines, just to land again on an adjacent access road.”
He said he also submitted a report to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). The TSB said it was aware of the incident but confirmed it was not investigating, saying it was a regulatory matter that would be better handled by Transport Canada.
Transport Canada did not confirm who owned the aircraft. Posts by other Reddit users showed a helicopter owned by a numbered Quebec company, based in Montreal, had flown in the area where the video was recorded.
Helicopter pilots are subject to Canadian Aviation regulations that include a minimum altitude of 1,000 feet above a built-up area and a minimum distance of 500 feet from any person, vessel, vehicle, or structure.
“Transport Canada reviews all complaints and reports of possible violations involving a helicopter or aircraft to determine if an investigation is warranted and whether an offense has occurred under the Regulations,” the federal agency said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejects Ottawa's child welfare cap
The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has rejected the federal government's $40-billion child welfare offer, saying it did not meet the promised $40,000 compensation for each First Nations child and caregiver harmed by discrimination and institutionalized mistreatment.
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Minister rejects original Rogers-Shaw deal, leaves door open with new conditions
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
Email from RCMP commissioner shows there were alternatives to Emergencies Act that weren't used
Documents submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki did not believe officials had employed "all available tools" to dismantle the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa, prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked.
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.
Atlantic
-
Mountie who recorded Lucki meeting first told investigators tape lost on stolen phone
An affidavit by an RCMP security investigator details how the force obtained recordings of a tense meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the Mounties' investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
Almost two years after the RCMP imposed a moratorium on the sale of its decommissioned vehicles, the police force has released an internal audit that uncovered a series of shortcomings.
-
Shifting market: Nova Scotia real estate sales slide as prices increase
Nova Scotia homeowners and potential buyers continue to adjust to a changing market - one vastly different than the same time last year.
Toronto
-
Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court next week
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act next week.
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
Nikki Kaur fired from Brampton city hall job a day after losing mayoral bid to Patrick Brown
Nikki Kaur says she has been fired from her job at Brampton city hall a day after losing to Patrick Brown in the mayoral election.
Montreal
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
Family of woman found dead on ER floor asks Quebec coroner to reopen investigation
The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner's report.
-
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
Northern Ontario
-
CTV News hears from all four mayors elected in northern Ontario
The four biggest cities in northeastern Ontario all have new mayors after Monday’s election.
-
After Monday’s vote, North Bay city council nears gender equality
As election results came in last night, it quickly became apparent that North Bay was going to have a strong female representation on council.
-
Sudbury powerlifter to compete at Special Olympics World Games in 2023
Sudbury powerlifter Josee Seguin will represent Canada at the Special Olympics World Games in 2023.
London
-
London, Ont. man arrested for sexually-based offences following joint investigation
A 31-year-old man from London is facing a slew of criminal charges including child pornography, sexual assault and voyeurism following a joint investigation between law enforcement in London and Alberta.
-
Multi-vehicle crash near St. Thomas sends one to hospital
A four-vehicle crash on the outskirts of St. Thomas, Ont. sent one person to hospital Tuesday afternoon around 5:00 p.m.
-
'Bottom of the barrel': London, Ont. sees historically low voter turnout
The City of London saw historically low turnout for Monday's municipal election, local political science experts say. According to the city's unofficial results, roughly 71,000 ballots were cast in total, out of an eligible population of about 280,000 — it adds up to a little more than a 25 percent turnout.
Winnipeg
-
'Things are critical right now': Manitoba doctor sounds alarm, says hospitals are overwhelmed
An emergency room doctor is sounding the alarm after a patient waited 10 hours before being diagnosed with a heart attack.
-
The last pitches from Winnipeg mayoral candidates ahead of election
The four frontrunners for mayor, according to polls, made pitches on the final full day of campaigning.
-
Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating
The homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man's body was found underneath a truck Monday morning in the city's northeast.
Kitchener
-
'Sea of change': Majority of Waterloo politicians now women
With new faces embarking on a four-year tenure across Waterloo Region, the number of females representing the City of Waterloo has increased to nearly 80 per cent.
-
Wilmot crash sends driver to hospital with serious injuries
Waterloo regional police have closed a roadway in Wilmot Township for a collision which sent the driver of a vehicle to hospital.
-
New Waterloo regional councillors make history
In a race full of new faces, two women elected to regional council Monday night have made history.
Calgary
-
Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins
Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized for attending event in Brooks-Medicine Hat
A southern Alberta byelection, which could earn Premier Danielle Smith a seat in the legislature, is still a couple of weeks away, but questions are being raised over her presence at an event in the riding on Tuesday.
-
Shelter in place order lifted at University of Calgary
A brief shelter in place was issued Tuesday night at the University of Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mall security guards used excessive force in arrest, bystander says
A sidewalk arrest by Saskatoon mall security has one bystander concerned with what they see as an excessive use of force.
-
Saskatoon Ukrainian bilingual school getting creative to deal with influx of students
With no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more displaced people are coming to Saskatchewan and that influx is felt in a big way at the province’s only Ukrainian bilingual school.
-
Saskatoon bids farewell to $64 million construction season
The City of Saskatoon is ready to put another construction season behind it after extensive work to some of the city's busiest roads.
Edmonton
-
This entire block in downtown Edmonton is for sale
Want to own an entire block in Alberta's capital? The province is taking offers. The 1.48 hectare (3.66 acre) site includes an old hospital, power house and a beautiful brick office building, all constructed almost 100 years ago.
-
Red Deer twins officiate hockey game together for the first time
Twin brothers from Red Deer officiated their first professional game in the American Hockey League (AHL) – and they're hoping the special connection translates to solid calls on the ice.
-
Woman killed in Fort McMurray fire
Mounties in northern Alberta offered condolences Tuesday to the family and friends of a 34-year-old woman who died in a fire last weekend.
Vancouver
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
-
Baby Mac's parents say their 'family is broken' as sentencing for daycare provider resumes
The sentencing for the operator of the unlicensed daycare in East Vancouver where a toddler died five years ago resumed Tuesday.
-
Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Regina
-
Several Sask. communities continue to face medical disruptions: SUMA
While medical service is resuming in La Ronge, Assiniboia, and Biggar, the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) cautions that some communities across the province are still experiencing problems.
-
Regina Public Library highlights issues with central branch during public tours
The Regina Public Library (RPL) is shedding some light on the issues that plague its central branch.
-
Power restored to most of the Caronport area after 44-hour outage
Power and other utilities were restored to most of the village of Caronport and its surrounding area following a 44-hour outage.