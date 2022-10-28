What we're learning from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry

His leadership and handling of the "Freedom Convoy" has been under intense scrutiny for months. Now, former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly is telling his side of the story about the days leading up to the occupation and the chaos during it.

Here are some highlights from Sloly's testimony at the Emergencies Act inquiry Friday.

Emotional former chief

Sloly said he knows residents felt abandoned by police during the convoy and wanted the situation resolved—something police couldn't do early on.

When asked how officers on the ground were holding up, Sloly teared up and took a few minutes to compose himself.

"They were doing their very best under inhumane circumstances, like the city was, like the community was… it was too cold and it was too much but they did their very best and I'm grateful to them."

Non-policing solution

Sloly admitted he should have been more clear when he said in early February that there may not a policing solution to resolve the occupation.

During a meeting with officials, he recalled saying "Please understand we're doing everything we can and we'll continue to do everything we can on a repeat loop but at some point this isn't going to end just by the Ottawa Police Service.

"Even if we could find a way to get all the resources we need it's going to come back again next week, the month after, Canada Day," Sloly testified. This is a larger movement or series of movements, this is a trend that's happening across the country and around the world and so there needs to be more than just a policing solution to it.

Level of trust between chief, deputies changed

Earlier testimony revealed an event commander was removed by Sloly through Acting Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson.

Sloly said that was "absolutely false" and said the decision "was made without any consultation, any communication to me and one that appeared to have been kept secret from me until literally it cam up in the briefing meeting I had called."

Sloly said the level of trust between him, Bell and Ferguson changed after that, though said it improved later on.

"At best I can call this a significant lack of judgement on behalf of my two operational deputies. At worst probably this would've been a review I would've done after the events had concluded and looked at it even more closely," Sloly testified.

More to come...