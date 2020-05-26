OTTAWA -- Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, while one more death has been linked to novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in its daily epidemiology update on Tuesday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there has been 1,908 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 235 deaths.

Thirty-seven Ottawa residents are currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19 related illnesses.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 79 per cent of cases of COVID-19 have now been resolved.

A total of 1,512 of the 1,908 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus have recovered.

According to the epidemiology update, there’s 161 active, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says in its report that based on available information, “the actual number of infections may lie from five to 30 times or more than the reported number of cases."

Exposure to COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases are linked to close contact with a confirmed case or associated with an outbreak at an institution.

The report shows 1,440 of the 1,908 cases are linked to close contact with a confirmed case or an outbreak at a long-term care home, retirement home, hospital, shelter or group home.

Ten per cent of the cases are linked to community transmission. Nine per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to travel.