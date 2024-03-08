No injuries reported after garage fire spreads into Old Montreal Road home

The Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a home on Old Montreal Road Thursday morning.

Firefighters say they received a call from a neighbour at around 12:13 a.m. reporting a house on fire on their street and noting that flames were through the roof.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw an attached garage of a bungalow was on fire. They say that flames had fully spread to the home. They note that there were commercial propane tanks at the back of the home, which created a hazard for firefighters.

“This fire was in an area of the city with no hydrants, so fire crews used tanker truks to shuttle in water from a nearby water source,” Ottawa fire said on X. “Firefighters began extinguishing the flames and a secondary crew made their way inside the home and began searching for occupants.”

Crews note that all occupants had safely exited the home.

However, dangerous conditions inside the home prompted crews to get out of the house at 12:41 a.m. and to continue to fight the fire from the exterior.

The fire was declared under control at 3:50 a.m.