No injuries reported after garage fire spreads into Old Montreal Road home
The Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a home on Old Montreal Road Thursday morning.
Firefighters say they received a call from a neighbour at around 12:13 a.m. reporting a house on fire on their street and noting that flames were through the roof.
When crews arrived on scene, they saw an attached garage of a bungalow was on fire. They say that flames had fully spread to the home. They note that there were commercial propane tanks at the back of the home, which created a hazard for firefighters.
“This fire was in an area of the city with no hydrants, so fire crews used tanker truks to shuttle in water from a nearby water source,” Ottawa fire said on X. “Firefighters began extinguishing the flames and a secondary crew made their way inside the home and began searching for occupants.”
Crews note that all occupants had safely exited the home.
However, dangerous conditions inside the home prompted crews to get out of the house at 12:41 a.m. and to continue to fight the fire from the exterior.
The fire was declared under control at 3:50 a.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Sunny and warm today, but 20-40 mm of rain expected in Ottawa this weekend
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Memorial grows for mother, 4 children and family acquaintance killed in Ottawa
Dozens of stuffed animals, flowers and candles have been placed at a memorial in a Barrhaven park in memory of a mother, her four young children and a family acquaintance killed at the family home this week.
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
BREAKING Getaway driver in case of slain Toronto rapper sentenced to life, no parole for 15 years
The man found to have driven the getaway car in the daylight shooting of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper in 2020 has been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for 15 years.
A new trove of records could help many reconnect with their Irish roots. They come from a surprising source
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Trump posts nearly US$92 million bond in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Former President Donald Trump has posted a US$91.63 million bond as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
LIVE at 10:45 MT Alberta RCMP to provide update on unnamed 'high-profile' investigation today
Alberta RCMP will announce the details of the end of a 'high-profile investigation' in Edmonton Friday morning.
A touch of Target is coming back to Canada
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. residents want voices heard as construction slated to begin on tiny home community
In a few short months, tiny homes will be set up in Lower Sackville, N.S., where a homeless encampment was recently cleared.
-
The latest prices at the pumps in the Maritimes
For the most part, people will be paying more for gas, but less for diesel at the pumps in the Maritimes.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Getaway driver in case of slain Toronto rapper sentenced to life, no parole for 15 years
The man found to have driven the getaway car in the daylight shooting of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper in 2020 has been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for 15 years.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pregnant woman, husband murdered inside Bowmanville home were targeted, police say after 3 suspects arrested
Three suspects are in custody in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead.
-
Man accused of profiting off NOSIs in Ontario lived high life: social media posts
One of the people accused of profiting off an allegedly predatory scheme involving a financial tool set to be banned by the Ontario government bragged on social media of sudden wealth, showing off multiple luxury cars.
Montreal
-
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY Artificial intelligence tramples on women's rights: Quebec Liberal MNA
The artificial intelligence revolution is no cause for celebration for girls and women, as it bluntly attacks their rights, warns Quebec Liberal MNA Brigitte Garceau. In an interview on the occasion of International Women's Day, Garceau says she is deeply shocked to see AI sites create deepfakes of women nude.
-
Here's what to know about Montreal's International Women's Day march
An open letter and march in the heart of downtown Montreal are among the calls to action from groups marking International Women's Day on Friday.
-
Quebec opposition party calling for free menstrual products in public institutions
Quebec solidaire (QS) took advantage of International Women's Day on Friday to demand free menstrual hygiene products in public institutions.
Northern Ontario
-
'We heard several gunshots’: Latchford residents shocked at violent scene
A shelter-in-place order affecting residents in Latchford Township, approximately 130 kilometers north of North Bay, Ont., along Highway 11, was lifted early Friday morning.
-
Sudbury appoints two former candidates to replace late city councillors
Rather than holding a mid-term byelection, city council in Greater Sudbury has appointed two people to fill vacancies in Wards 2 and 3.
-
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
London
-
Do you know this person? Police looking for suspect after 'indecent act'
According to police, a man exposed himself to a girl around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the common area of a shopping centre in the area of Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road..
-
Special weather statement in effect for southern Ontario
Make sure your rain jackets and umbrellas are handy beginning late Friday, as a special weather statement warning of up to 40 mm of rainfall has been issued for the region.
-
Teenaged G2 driver charged with stunt driving in north London
A 17-year-old novice driver is without a licence for the next month after they were stopped by London police allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit in north London.
Winnipeg
-
'Search the Landfill Day' marked with downtown Winnipeg round dance
A round dance and procession are taking place in downtown Winnipeg on Friday morning as a way to commemorate ‘Search the Landfill Day.’
-
Court hears Manitoba man accused of killing family mentally fit to stand trial
A doctor has determined a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is mentally fit to stand trial.
-
Jets acquiring Toffoli from Devils: reports
According to reports from TSN’s Darren Dreger, Winnipeg has acquired Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after one person airlifted to hospital following crash on Highway 8
A collision on Highway 8 between a motorcycle and a car may have been the result of a road rage incident, say OPP.
-
Cambridge receives $13M in federal funding for housing
Cambridge is the latest city to receive federal cash to fast track local housing initiatives but it's far less than they had hoped.
-
Police search for suspect after woman allegedly attempts to steal occupied vehicle
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a woman after a reported attempted vehicle theft in Caledonia.
Calgary
-
Alberta's unemployment rate unchanged in February, Lethbridge rate jumps once again
Alberta's unemployment rate was unchanged last month, though the jobless rate in Lethbridge continued to climb at a startling rate.
-
Calgary-area tax cheat sentenced and fined $50K
A Calgary-area man has been handed a 12-month conditional sentence and a $50,000 fine for making false claims on his tax returns.
-
LIVE at 10:45 MT
LIVE at 10:45 MT Alberta RCMP to provide update on unnamed 'high-profile' investigation today
Alberta RCMP will announce the details of the end of a 'high-profile investigation' in Edmonton Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. says new agreement with school boards association will address classroom size and complexities
The province has signed a multi-year funding agreement with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) that it says is meant to address classroom supports including class size and complexity.
-
Record Sask. snowfall won't overcome years of 'unprecedented' drought, hydrologist says
Saskatchewan’s near-record snowfall is bringing some relief to farmers, although it may not be enough to stave off long term drought concerns.
-
Still without a deal, Sask. teachers announce 3 day province-wide pause of extracurricular activities
Saskatchewan teachers have announced their next round of job action with plans to suspend all extracurricular activities for three days province-wide as they remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 10:45 MT
LIVE at 10:45 MT Alberta RCMP to provide update on unnamed 'high-profile' investigation today
Alberta RCMP will announce the details of the end of a 'high-profile investigation' in Edmonton Friday morning.
-
Boyfriend's father sentenced to house arrest for dismembering body of Treasa Oberly
An Alberta man has been sentenced to 12 months house arrest in the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate unchanged in February, Lethbridge rate jumps once again
Alberta's unemployment rate was unchanged last month, though the jobless rate in Lethbridge continued to climb at a startling rate.
Vancouver
-
Update coming on B.C.'s water supply as more snow, rain expected on South Coast
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that stretches from Whistler to Maple Ridge, with large amounts of precipitation forecast for the region.
-
Leaked map suggests B.C. has approved less than half of proposed old-growth deferrals
A report from the B.C. branch of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says a leaked map suggests the province has approved a pause for logging in less than half of the old-growth forests identified as being at risk of permanent biodiversity loss.
-
Woman denied $5,000 payout from B.C. municipality after tripping in crosswalk
The City of Surrey isn't on the hook for a woman's injury claims after she tripped in a crosswalk, B.C.'s small claims tribunal determined.
Regina
-
Sask. says new agreement with school boards association will address classroom size and complexities
The province has signed a multi-year funding agreement with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) that it says is meant to address classroom supports including class size and complexity.
-
Regina's Brandt Centre experiences mechanical issues for second time in 2 days during Brier
For the second time in two days mechanical issues at the Brandt Centre caused a disturbance at the Brier in Regina.
-
Still without a deal, Sask. teachers announce 3 day province-wide pause of extracurricular activities
Saskatchewan teachers have announced their next round of job action with plans to suspend all extracurricular activities for three days province-wide as they remain at odds with the province over a new contract.