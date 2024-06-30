Woman and child pulled from Rideau River in Hogs Back Park

Ottawa firefighters rescued a woman and a child who fell into the Rideau River in the city's south end on Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services were called after a 911 caller reported the pair falling into the river at Hogs Back Park shortly before 3 p.m.

The two had managed to take refuge on rocks at the base of the rapids on the western side of the river. Police made contact with them and firefighters were able to assist them out of the water and onto the embankment.

An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson says they were called to the scene and treated the woman and the child on site for minor injuries.

Ottawa police and firefighters have been warning the public over the dangers of being near rapid water flows after a deadly season on Ottawa rivers this season.

A series of water rescues by firefighters in the last month include a man who died after being pulled from the Ottawa River in the city's west end. An 11-year-old boy also died after being pulled from the Carp River earlier this month.