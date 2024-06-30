More than 200 people evacuated following apartment fire in Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in a seniors' residence in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.

Firefighters say they received a call around 9:20 p.m. reporting a fire at 166 Rue Principal. When crews arrived on scene, they found some residents waiting for rescue on their balconies.

The city's fire service said in a news release Sunday aerial ladders were necessary to evacuate the residents that were on their balconies near the fire. Firefighters add that the smoke made the process more complicated.

The fire was said to be under control at 2 a.m. The Red Cross had to take care of more than 30 victims who were displaced from their homes.

Gatineau fire says the building has 104 units, mostly occupied by seniors. According to its website, the Aylmer Arms residence is a non-profit organization that provides affordable homes for retired and semi-retired seniors.

The fire damage is estimated to cost $3 million, the fire service said.

This is a developing story