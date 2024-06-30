Hydroplane races zip across St. Lawrence River at annual Brockville regatta
The 15th annual 1000 Islands Regatta and Festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and after some rain delays on Saturday, the hydroplane races were the main attraction.
"We have a lot of race fans that come from everywhere," said Bert Henderson, a member of the yearly regatta’s organizing committee.
"Then we have teams that are competing here from New Zealand throughout the United States and Quebec and Ontario."
Organizers say hydroplane racing is comparable to Formula 1 racing, but on the water, with racers able to reach speeds of 270 km/h.
The Hydroplane Racing League tours different venues across North America, and for the last 15 years, the league has come to Brockville, Ont. for the Canada Day long weekend.
It's something organizers say they are proud of.
"We feel passionate about Brockville and this beautiful waterfront we have," Henderson told CTV News.
"So highlighting powerboat racing on the Saint Lawrence River is pretty cool."
The events were held at Blockhouse Island, which gives spectators a fantastic view of the races. P.A announcer John Tomey works at each of the various venues the league uses.
He says Brockville is his favourite.
"What's unique here is the vantage point that the spectators get," he explained. "The boats come right at us here on Blockhouse Island, which is unlike anywhere else that we go."
“So it's a really, really great vantage point for the spectators to come down here to Blockhouse Island.”
The festival was sponsored by a variety of local companies, headlined by the 1000 Islands Brewery.
