WestJet cancels all departing flights from Ottawa Sunday amid ongoing mechanics strike

Travellers in Ottawa flying with WestJet on Sunday were met with cancellations as the airline continues to call off flights across the country amid an ongoing strike by its mechanics union.

The Calgary-based airline says it has cancelled 832 flights across the country over the Canada Day long weekend in an effort to "maintain stability" after the Airplane Mechanics Fraternal Association members walked off the job on Friday afternoon.

According to WestJet's online status tool, the airline cancelled all seven of its flights scheduled to depart from the Ottawa airport on Sunday, including four flights to Calgary and flights to Vancouver, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Two early morning flights on Canada Day Monday to Calgary and Vancouver from Ottawa were also called off. WestJet's website currently shows on-time departures for flights departing later in the day.

Travellers hoping to arrive in Ottawa on Sunday in time for the long weekend from destinations across western Canada were also met with cancellations.

"The Airport Authority encourages all passengers who have plans to travel with WestJet to check the airline’s website for the most up to date information and instructions, before coming to the airport, until the situation is resolved," said Ottawa airport spokesperson Krista Kealey in an email.

The job action comes after members of the union rejected a deal from WestJet earlier this month and after two weeks of tense negotiations between the two parties. The strike has already affected 100,000 travellers across the country, according to the airline.

The airline says it will continue parking aircraft throughout the remainder of Sunday to reduce its operating fleet to approximately 30 aircraft. Most of the flights were cancelled on Saturday, with 282 trips on WestJet planes being called off.

WestJet's CEO Alexis Von Hoensbroech said the airline is waiting to hear from the labour minister on next steps. Meantime, those whose travel plans were disrupted by the strike are being compensated with an overnight hotel stay.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca