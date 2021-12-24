Nine more employees at the Ottawa Paramedic Service have tested positive for COVID-19 following an off-duty social gathering last week.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says 45 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Dec. 15 gathering at a restaurant, including paramedics and support staff.

"Based on these additional cases, a further 15 patients have been identified as close contacts bringing the total number of low to moderate risk contacts to 125," said Ottawa Paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier in a memo to council.

"At this time, the Service is unaware of any COVID positive results in these patients."

Earlier this week, Poirier told CTV News Ottawa that 130 Ottawa Paramedic staff were deemed high-risk contacts as a result of the social gathering.

Poirier told council on Friday that day 7 PCR testing is now taking place Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on those high-risk contacts within the paramedic service, adding all have remained asymptomatic.

"Presently, there are minimal impacts to overall service delivery. We will continue to monitor operations and implement further contingency plans as required," said Poirier.

CITY OF OTTAWA EMERGENCY SERVICES

The head of Ottawa's emergency and protective services says the spread of the Omicron variant is impacting frontline staff, but there is so far no impact on emergency services.

"Emergency and Protective Services currently has enough capacity to meet operational requirements," said Ayotte in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "We are monitoring closely the impacts to the service delivery and will not hesitate to implement further contingency plans as required."

However, Ayotte won't say whether any cases have been confirmed within the Ottawa Fire Service or Ottawa Bylaw.

"The City is steadfast in disclosing when staff members who interact with the public test positive for COVID-19. Where a risk to the public is identified, we provide updates to Members of Council and members of the media and have been since the beginning of this emergency," said Ayotte on Friday.

"However, we continue to balance and prioritize the confidentiality privileges of City staff who were not interacting with the public or were not in the workplace within the 48 hours prior to developing signs and symptoms."