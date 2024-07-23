OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver late for work stopped speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

    A driver was late for work and is facing a minimum $2,000 fine after being stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a driver going 154 km/h while merging from Highway 416 to Highway 417 while passing several vehicles on Tuesday.

    "The driver of this vehicle was running late for work and decided it would be a good idea to pass eight vehicles last minute before needing to merge onto Hwy. 417 from Hwy. 416," the OPP said on X.

    "The driver was not only late for work, but received a 30-day roadside driver's licence suspension, a 14-day vehicle impound and will be required to attend court."

    Police say upon conviction, the driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine and a one-year driving suspension.

    "Take your time and get where you're going in a safe manner, even if it means being a little late," the OPP said.

