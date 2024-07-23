Plan proposes building one of Ottawa's tallest residential buildings in Barrhaven
One of Ottawa's tallest residential buildings could be built in Barrhaven.
The City of Ottawa has received an application to build two high-rise, mixed-use towers at the corner of Marketplace Avenue and McGarry Terrace, near Strandherd Drive, and a 440 sq. m. publicly accessible courtyard.
The proposal, called Marketplace Towers West, calls for a 26 and a 35-storey tower with 592 residential units, comprising of 46 bachelor units, 290 one-bedroom units, 244 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units. There will also be a ten-storey link between the two towers and 1,104 square metres of "at-grade commercial space."
"The 10th floor of the link portion will be dedicated to amenities including a party room, exercise room, golf simulator and an infinity outdoor pool at the roof. With a roof-top terrace and an infinity pool on the 12th floor level," says the design concept report.
There would also be six levels of underground parking with a total of 653 parking spaces.
The Marketplace Towers West project includes plans for two "generous size courtyards," with the largest one open to Marketplace Avenue. (City of Ottawa website)
The application notes the proposed residential buildings will be less than 400 metres from the Marketplace Station, a transfer point for OC Transpo service.
The city says the application is requesting an amendment to the Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw to permit the construction of the tower. Since the Barrhaven Downtown Secondary Plan permits heights up to 30 storeys, the city would need to approve an amendment to permit heights up to 35 storeys.
The proposal from Stantec says the 32nd and 33rd floors of the western tower and the 20th and 21st floors of the eastern tower of the Marketplace Towers West will be for amenities. The proposal says the western tower will have a space for a "public restaurant, viewing platform and amenities." (City of Ottawa website)
A 35-storey building would be one of the tallest buildings in Ottawa. The Claridge Icon in Little Italy is 45 storeys. Trinity Centre near LeBreton Flats is approved for 65 storeys but construction has not started, while one of the two towers at Lansdowne will be 40 storeys.
An 18-storey residential building was constructed in 2019 on McGarry Terrace and two towers of 15 and 17 storeys (150 Marketplace Avenue) are located just east of the proposed buildings in Barrhaven..
According to the application, the project will be built by Stantec and Kionas.
