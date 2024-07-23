Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years

A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.

Indie the cat was dropped off to the Ottawa Humane Society by a community member after she was found on Miikana Road in Leitrim last week.

Humane Society staff scanned Indie's microchip and contacted her owners, who informed them the adventurous feline had accidentally slipped out of their Montreal home eight years ago.

"Today, after a tearful reunion, she finally went home," the Ottawa Humane Society said in a post to Instagram on July 19.

The shelter is raising the importance of adding a microchip to pets, which provides a permanent and non-removable method of pet identification that will not fade over time. Microchips allow pets to be entered into a national database so shelters and vet clinics can easily read identify and contact the rightful owners.

"A microchip gives your pet a ticket home," the shelter said.

"Thank you to our caring community who helps us return so many lost pets home."