OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Humane Society reunites Montreal family with cat missing for 8 years

    Indie the cat being reunited with her family after being missing for nearly a decade. (Ottawa Humane Society/Instagram) Indie the cat being reunited with her family after being missing for nearly a decade. (Ottawa Humane Society/Instagram)
    Share

    A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.

    Indie the cat was dropped off to the Ottawa Humane Society by a community member after she was found on Miikana Road in Leitrim last week.

    Humane Society staff scanned Indie's microchip and contacted her owners, who informed them the adventurous feline had accidentally slipped out of their Montreal home eight years ago.

    "Today, after a tearful reunion, she finally went home," the Ottawa Humane Society said in a post to Instagram on July 19.

    The shelter is raising the importance of adding a microchip to pets, which provides a permanent and non-removable method of pet identification that will not fade over time. Microchips allow pets to be entered into a national database so shelters and vet clinics can easily read identify and contact the rightful owners.

    "A microchip gives your pet a ticket home," the shelter said.

    "Thank you to our caring community who helps us return so many lost pets home."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?

    Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt

    The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, following the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News