    • 2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.

    An Ottawa Police news release on Tuesday says the suspects allegedly made racial slurs and threats towards a family at approximately 7:30 p.m. and then later assaulted an adult travelling with another family.

    Acting chief special constable Peter Scislowski says in an email the threats were made while on board a train travelling to Tunney's Pasture station and continued while at the station. The assault took place aboard an OC Transpo bus.

    The victim was injured and transported to a local hospital.

    The suspects were later located by OC Transpo special constables.

    A 27-year-old and a 26-year-old suspect, both of Ottawa, were charged with assault.

    They are both scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

    Ottawa police are encouraging anyone who witnesses or experiences hate-motivated incidents to report them to police.

