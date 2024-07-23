2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo

Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.

An Ottawa Police news release on Tuesday says the suspects allegedly made racial slurs and threats towards a family at approximately 7:30 p.m. and then later assaulted an adult travelling with another family.

Acting chief special constable Peter Scislowski says in an email the threats were made while on board a train travelling to Tunney's Pasture station and continued while at the station. The assault took place aboard an OC Transpo bus.

The victim was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The suspects were later located by OC Transpo special constables.

A 27-year-old and a 26-year-old suspect, both of Ottawa, were charged with assault.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

Ottawa police are encouraging anyone who witnesses or experiences hate-motivated incidents to report them to police.