Ottawa police stop driver going 181 km/h on Strandherd Drive during one-night blitz

Ottawa police hit the brakes on five stunt drivers in Barrhaven over the weekend, including a motorcyclist going 111 km/h on Strandherd Drive.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says officers focused on street racing and speeding in Barrhaven and Orléans last weekend, issuing 60 tickets.

"After numerous years of traffic complaints, we have launched the Residents Matter late-night speed, street racing and disruptive noise enforcement initiative," Stubbs told the Ottawa Police Services Board meeting Monday evening.

"The team has deployed on multiple evenings to focus on problematic areas, with special concentration on the Strandherd Drive, Greenbank Road areas in Barrhaven, due to this being the most problematic meeting up location in the city."

Police issued 41 tickets on Friday night in the Barrhaven area including five tickets for stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days. Stubbs told reporters the five stunt drivers were stopped travelling between 112 km/h and 181 km/h on Strandherd Drive and Limebank Road.

"Getting five for stunt driving, this is a great success," Stubbs said.

Here are the speeds for the five drivers charged with stunt driving:

125 km/h in a 70 km/h zone – Strandherd Drive / Aura Avenue

112 km/h in a 70 km/h zone – Strandherd Drive / Chapman Mills Drive

126 km/h in a 70 km/h zone – Strandherd Drive / Claridge Drive

141 km/h in an 80 km/h zone – Limebank Road / Tom Roberts Road

181 km/h in a 70 km/h zone – Strandherd Drive / Kennevale Drive

Police say the motorcyclist stopped going 181 km/h was also charged with careless driving, driving while suspended, not having a motorcycle licence and having no insurance.

On Saturday, officers issued 18 tickets during a blitz in Orleans, including two for speeding and five for improper window tint.

Three drivers were also stopped for stunt driving:

141 km/h in an 80 km/h zone – Innes Road / Anderson Road

150 km/h in a 60 km/h zone – Trim Road / Portobello Boulevard

138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone – Highway 174 / Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard

“Some of the speeds we are seeing on our roadways are shocking," Const. Phil Kane said in a media release on Tuesday.

"Not only are their lives in danger, but they are also endangering the lives of every other road user. The streets are no place for this reckless and foolish behaviour."

Ottawa police have issued more than 230 stunt driving charges in Ottawa so far in 2024.