Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff charged with impaired driving

Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon confirms to CTV News Ottawa that Luloff was recently charged with impaired driving. No other details were provided.

"There was no accident involved. We will be defending Mr. Luloff on the charge and he is to be presumed innocent," Greenspon said Monday afternoon.

When contacted by CTV News Ottawa, Luloff directed all inquiries to his lawyer.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Luloff represents the Ottawa ward of Orléans East-Cumberland, and currently serves as chair of the Ottawa Public Library Board.

Last November, the Conservative Party of Canada announced Luloff would be the candidate in the riding of Orléans in the next federal election. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 "due to a personal matter."

Luloff was born and raised in Ottawa's east end. He served with the Governor General's Foot Guards and the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.

Greenspon says the case is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.