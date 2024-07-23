Ottawa LCBO stores reopen following historic strike

LCBO locations across Ontario reopened Tuesday for the first time since a historic strike by about 10,000 workers.

"Oh, I feel so happy that the LCBO is open again," said Judy Burns.

While there wasn't a line up at Ottawa stores, many shoppers returned to stock up.

"Just a couple coolers that I haven't been able to get from the Beer Store," said David St. Louis.

"I can buy most of the wine in grocery stores, local places near us," said Helen Parsons. "But we were in town so we were close by and thought we'd stock up for our holiday."

The deal that brought the strike to an end includes an eight per cent wage increase over three years, no store closures during the course of the agreement and 1,000 casual employees will receive permanent part-time positions, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union said.

There's no changes to the province's planned expansion of alcohol sales into other retail locations. Ontario Premier Doug Ford insists there is a future for the LCBO.

"It is going to be great for the people of Ontario. They have a choice. They have the convenience to go into a convenience store, they have a choice to go into a retail stores and everyone is hunky dory," Ford said.