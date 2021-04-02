OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa is opening up more appointment slots for residents aged 70 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement Friday morning, the city said it has confirmed delivery of additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is able to offer more vaccination appointments to eligible residents.

Individuals born in or before 1951 can now book appointments at the city of Ottawa's community clinics between April 8 and 21.

Last Monday, Ontario expanded the eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 70 and over in the city of Ottawa. Within hours, all appointments until April 7 were booked in Ottawa.

The city says appointments will be available at the four community vaccination clinics:

Nepean Sportsplex

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA

Eva James Memorial Community Centre

Ottawa City Hall

When you book an appointment through the provincial booking system, you will receive a confirmation code. Bring the code with you when you go to your appointment.

To book an appointment, you can visit Ontario's online booking system or call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

What you need to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments