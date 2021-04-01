OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents aged 55 and over will soon be able to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Ottawa pharmacies.

The Ontario government is expanding the pharmacy and primary care locations for COVID-19 vaccinations, including 34 pharmacies in Ottawa. The government released the list Thursday morning.

The pharmacies will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and over, with some locations to begin offering the vaccine as early as Saturday.

Previously, only pharmacies in Kingston, Toronto and Windsor-Essex were offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 60 and older.

Here is the list of pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa:

Costco Pharmacy: 1405 Blair Towers Place, Gloucester

1405 Blair Towers Place, Gloucester Costco Pharmacy : 770 Silver Seven Road, Kanata

: 770 Silver Seven Road, Kanata Shoppers Drug Mart : 10-499 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata

: 10-499 Terry Fox Drive, Kanata Coscto Pharmacy: 4315 Strandherd Drive, Nepean

4315 Strandherd Drive, Nepean Kanata Pharmasave: 101-99 Kaklulu Rd., Kanata

101-99 Kaklulu Rd., Kanata Shoppers Drug Mart : 3781 Strandherd Dr., Nepean

: 3781 Strandherd Dr., Nepean Paul's Pharmasave : 990 River Rd., Manotick

: 990 River Rd., Manotick Shoppers Drug Mart : 1937 Portobello Blvd., Orleans

: 1937 Portobello Blvd., Orleans The Drug Store Pharmacy : 1619 Orleans Blvd., Gloucester

: 1619 Orleans Blvd., Gloucester Shoppers Drug Mart : 680 Eagleson Rd., Kanata

: 680 Eagleson Rd., Kanata The Drug Store Pharmacy: 3201 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa

3201 Greenbank Rd., Ottawa Loblaw Pharmacy : 4270 Innes Rd., Ottawa

: 4270 Innes Rd., Ottawa Loblaw Pharmacy: 1980 Baseline Rd., Nepean

1980 Baseline Rd., Nepean Rexall : 2525 Carling Ave., Ottawa

: 2525 Carling Ave., Ottawa Centrepointe Guardian Drugs: 117 Centrepointe Drive, Nepean

117 Centrepointe Drive, Nepean Rexall: 1615 Orleans Blvd., Orleans

1615 Orleans Blvd., Orleans Shoppers Drug Mart: 410 Richmond Rd., Ottawa

410 Richmond Rd., Ottawa Wal-Mart Pharmacy: 171-1980 Ogilvie Rd., Gloucester

171-1980 Ogilvie Rd., Gloucester Loblaw Pharmacy: 200 Grant Carman Dr., Nepean

200 Grant Carman Dr., Nepean Rexall: C-1725 Walkley Rd., Ottawa

C-1725 Walkley Rd., Ottawa The Drug Store Pharmacy : 59A Robertson Rd., Nepean

: 59A Robertson Rd., Nepean WalMart Pharmacy: 5357 Fernbank Rd., Kanata

5357 Fernbank Rd., Kanata Shoppers Drug Mart : 322 Rideau St., Ottawa

: 322 Rideau St., Ottawa Crown Pointe Pharmacy: 13-900 Watters Rd., Orleans

13-900 Watters Rd., Orleans Pharmasave Cyril Pharmacy: 1795 Kilborn Avenue

1795 Kilborn Avenue The Drugstore Pharmacy: 2681 Alta Vista Dr., Ottawa

2681 Alta Vista Dr., Ottawa Good Health Pharmacy: 2-4188 Spratt Rd., Gloucester

2-4188 Spratt Rd., Gloucester Sobeys Pharmacy: 700 Terry Fox Dr., Kanata

700 Terry Fox Dr., Kanata Sobeys Pharmacy: 5150 Innes Rd., Orleans

5150 Innes Rd., Orleans Osgoode Pharmacy: 3192 Logan Farm Dr., Osgoode

3192 Logan Farm Dr., Osgoode Innes IDA Pharmacy: 101-4473 Innes Rd., Orleans

101-4473 Innes Rd., Orleans Sobeys Pharmacy: 840 March Rd., Kanata

840 March Rd., Kanata Stittsville Whole Health Pharm: C-1609 Stittsville Main St

C-1609 Stittsville Main St Apothe SOS Pharamcy: 8-314 Central Park Dr., Ottawa

EASTERN ONTARIO HEALTH UNIT

Pharmacie Jean Coutu: 80 Main St. E., Hawkesbury

80 Main St. E., Hawkesbury Seaway Valley Pharmacy: 507 Main St., Winchester

507 Main St., Winchester Embrun Remedy's RX: 753 Notre Dame St., Embrun

LEEDS, GRENVILLE AND LANARK

Shoppers Drug Mart: 50 Dufferin St., Perth

50 Dufferin St., Perth Walmart Pharmacy: 1942 Parkdale Ave., Brockville

RENFREW COUNTY