OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents aged 70 and older can roll up their sleeves and receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.

The Ontario government says as of 8 a.m. Monday, all individuals aged 70 and older in the Ottawa Public Health region are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a mass immunization clinic through Ontario's online booking portal. You can also call 1-833-943-3900.

The city says appoinments will be available at the community vaccination clinics at the Nepean Sportsplex, Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, Eva James Memorial Community Centre and Ottawa City Hall.

Residents aged 70 and older in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit are also eligible to book an appointment starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

The city of Ottawa said Friday that more than 44,000 residents had booked an appointment through the online portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Ottawa is currently operating four mass vaccination clinics. Starting Monday, the city is opening rural COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics for residents born in or before 1946. The pop-up clinics will be at the following locations:

Greely Community Centre, 1448 Meadow Dr., Greely

Navan Memorial Centre, 1295 Colonial Road, Navan

Osgoode Community Centre, 5660 Osgoode Main, Osgoode

R.J. Kennedy Memorial Centre, 1115 Dunning Road, Cumberland

Richmond Memorial Arena and Community Centre, 6095 Perth St., Ottawa

West Carleton Community Complex, 5670 Carp Road, Ottawa

"Thanks to the careful planning of everyone involved in the vaccine rollout, we are able to extend vaccination appointments to more Ontarians ahead of schedule," said Christine Elliott, Ontario's Minister of Health Sunday evening.

"But until Ontario receives enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated, it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures, so that we can control the spread. Please, continue to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and wash your hands to help keep our communities and loved ones safe.”

What you need to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments

Ontarians 75 and older were eligible to begin booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments on March 22. The province's online booking portal launched on March 15, with residents 80 and older first in line to book appointments.