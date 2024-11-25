OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Renovated pool in Pembroke, Ont. could reopen in early 2025

    The Pembroke Kinsmen Community Pool on Feb. 10, 2024 (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) The Pembroke Kinsmen Community Pool on Feb. 10, 2024 (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The City of Pembroke says repair work at the Kinsmen Pool is in its final stages, and it could reopen early in the new year.

    The city closed the public pool at the start of January, describing the 51-year-old building as "at its end of life." 

    Council voted to move forward with a $1.4-million repair plan, which the City of Pembroke said in a news release Monday was initially expected to be completed in September, but it has faced delays related to lighting and extensive damage to the tile on the pool deck.

    "The lighting repairs are done, which has allowed the contractors to start the repairs on the damaged tile. Unfortunately, the repairs couldn't be done simultaneously because of the installation and cure time requirements of tile," the release said.

    Once contracted work is complete, there would be additional work by the city's Parks and Recreation Department to prepare for opening.

    City staff said there is no confirmed date yet for when the pool will reopen.

    "A date for the pool's re-opening is not available currently as work is still underway, but it is expected to reopen in the early part of the New Year," the City of Pembroke said.

    To help pay for the expense, Pembroke called on surrounding municipalities and organizations to help cover costs. The City said Monday that the Township of Laurentian Valley has confirmed that it would contribute up to 30 per cent of the net cost to a maximum of $420,000, and that the Friends of the Regional Pool group has managed to raise $92,000 so far through fundraising efforts.

    "The ongoing renovations have been unexpected, but necessary to be ready for safe use of our pool facility," said Mayor Ron Gervais in the release. "We are excited to see the project continuing to move along and continue to ask for patience as we finalize the project."

    Pembroke City Council initially voted against the repair plan, suggesting instead the City explore building a brand new pool, at an estimated cost of $40 million, with a five to seven-year build time. Community members pushed back against that idea, and council later agreed to go ahead with repairs.

    The repair work has been ongoing since June.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Judge tosses Trump 2020 election case after prosecutors' request

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed the federal criminal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat after prosecutors moved to drop that prosecution and a second case against the president-elect, citing Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting U.S. president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News