OTTAWA -- A Nepean man was struck and killed by a downed wire after stopping to help another driver who had crashed into a hydro pole near Smiths Falls, police said Saturday.

The collision involving three vehicles happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 15, north of Portland.

Ontario Provincial Police say Surendran Thambirajah, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thambirajah had stopped to help after a driver had struck a hydro pole. He was struck and killed by a downed hydro wire when another vehicle drove over the wire, police said.

The first driver, who struck the hydro pole, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police said all three vehicles suffered significant damage in the collision.

Highway 15 was closed near County Road 5 for several hours and reopened around 1 a.m.

The police investigation continues.