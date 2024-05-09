OTTAWA
    • ‘The perfect gift for the perfect mom’: Here are some gift ideas

    Sunday is Mother’s Day and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift for all the amazing women out there, CTV Morning Live has some tips for you.

    “As mothers, I feel it’s about our moment to shine. We know so many moms in our life and I have the perfect gift for the perfect mom in your life,” beauty and lifestyle expert Katrina Turnbull said on Thursday.

    The first gift to look for is for your own mom, says Turnbull, recommending giving them a little bit of pampering to show them appreciation on the special day.

    She recommends getting them an eye mask for a spa experience.

    Some aloe vera under eye masks are filled with aloe vera, collagen and niacinamide, she said, noting that they are also easy to find at drug stores.

    “A nice plane ride can make it all better,” she added.

    When it comes to that perfect woman in your life that you vent to, Turnbull suggests getting her a closing item that can be useful to her.

    “This is the ‘thigh saver.’ They come in different sizes,” she said.”(It’s) great to wear under dresses. Great to wear under business suits.”

    If you’re a mother, Turnbull says you shouldn’t forget about pampering your own soul.

    “Now is the time to buy a gift for yourself,” she said.

    Turnbull shares her experience as a single mother for over eight years. She says it’s important to get yourself a Mother’s Day gift, and to do so, she suggests, “buying your own ring.”

