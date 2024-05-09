Watch out for red light and photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue

Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.

The road through Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is busy with motorists travelling between Ottawa and Gatineau over the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge every day.

The stretch of King Edward Avenue is home to three of Ottawa's busiest red light cameras, and the busiest photo radar camera.

During the first three months of the year, the three red light cameras on the road, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald Cartier Bridge have issued 1,773 tickets.

Here is a look at the total number of tickets issued by red light cameras on King Edward Avenue between January and March:

King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 984 tickets

King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 402 tickets

King Edward Avenue northbound at Besserer Street – 387 tickets

The photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets in March, the camera's first month of operation.

The city of Ottawa has no plans to add more photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue this year.

Red Light Camera tickets

Ottawa's 85 red light camera tickets have issued 10,786 tickets to drivers in the first three months of the year.

The busiest red light camera is on King Edward Avenue at St Patrick Street, with 984 tickets. The camera caught 361 red light runners in March.

The camera on Wellington Street southbound at Bay Street issued 708 tickets in the January to March period.

Ottawa's red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023 and 53,956 tickets for running red lights in 2022.

Here is a look at the top 15 red light camera locations so far in 2024 (January to March):