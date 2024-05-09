Uniqlo's second Ottawa store opens on Friday

The popular Japanese retailer Uniqlo will open its second store in Ottawa on Friday.

The new 15,000 sq. ft. store is located at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in the west end.

Officials say the store will feature "quality-made and affordable line-up of men's, women's and children's clothing."

The store will open to customers at 9 a.m. Friday, and the first 300 customers in line will receive free coffee and cookies from Figaro Coffee House.

Uniqlo opened its first store in Ottawa at the Rideau Centre last June.

The company announced in December it was looking to open 20 new locations across the U.S. and Canada in 2024. Uniqlo is opening two new stores in Toronto and one in Calgary this year.