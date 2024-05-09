OTTAWA
Ottawa

Uniqlo's second Ottawa store opens on Friday

Uniqlo opened its first store in Ottawa on Friday. The 15,000-square-foot store is located on the third floor of the Rideau Centre. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Uniqlo opened its first store in Ottawa on Friday. The 15,000-square-foot store is located on the third floor of the Rideau Centre. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
Share

The popular Japanese retailer Uniqlo will open its second store in Ottawa on Friday.

The new 15,000 sq. ft. store is located at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in the west end.

Officials say the store will feature "quality-made and affordable line-up of men's, women's and children's clothing."

The store will open to customers at 9 a.m. Friday, and the first 300 customers in line will receive free coffee and cookies from Figaro Coffee House.

Uniqlo opened its first store in Ottawa at the Rideau Centre last June.

The company announced in December it was looking to open 20 new locations across the U.S. and Canada in 2024.  Uniqlo is opening two new stores in Toronto and one in Calgary this year.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News