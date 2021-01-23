OTTAWA -- A Buffalo Bills fan in Ottawa plans to watch the Bills play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening outside his home, in the "Diggloo."

Arty Hurst has built a giant Igloo on the front lawn of his Ottawa home, naming the snow-structure after Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Inside the "Diggloo" are chairs and a television to watch the game.

It will be cold Sunday evening while watching the game inside the "Diggloo."

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory. Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of minus 10C on Sunday and a low of minus 18C, with the wind chill it will feel like minus 24 in the evening.

The Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Kick-off is at 6:40 p.m.

You can catch the game on CTV.

The Bills are looking to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Christina Succi