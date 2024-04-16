OTTAWA
    • NCC to open unsupervised section of Westboro Beach this summer

    Residents take advantage of the sunshine at Westboro beach on Colonel By Day Monday, despite the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 with the Delta variant surging in different parts of the world. (Colton Praill/CTV Ottawa, August 2, 2021) Residents take advantage of the sunshine at Westboro beach on Colonel By Day Monday, despite the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 with the Delta variant surging in different parts of the world. (Colton Praill/CTV Ottawa, August 2, 2021)
    The National Capital Commission (NCC) says it will be opening an unsupervised section of Westboro Beach to the public this summer.

    The NCC says there will be no lifeguards on duty and no water testing will be done at the popular west end beach. Swimming will be at your own risk.

    The beach has been closed since the summer of 2022 as the NCC redevelops the area. The same unsupervised section of the beach was open during the summer of 2023.

    Access to the open section of Westboro beach will be via the Lanark underpass and parking is available at the corner of Lanark and Kirchoffer Avenue. The parking lot will not be open for public use due to the construction along the Kichi Zibi Mikan.

    The NCC will provide onsite amenities such as garbage bins and portable washrooms for public use. The Capital Pathway at Westboro Beach is closed. The NCC has detours in place during the construction period.

    The redevelopment at Westboro beach includes a year-round Park Pavilion, a renovated lifeguard space and rehabilitating the existing Strutt pavilions with washrooms/change rooms to meet accessibility standards.

    Plans for a year-round park pavilion as part of the Westboro Beach Area Redevelopment Project. (NCC/Handout)

    The NCC says the pavilion and landscaping work are left to be completed.

    "The park pavilion roofing and site levelling is now complete, and landscaping will begin in May," the NCC said on social media.

    Westboro Beach is scheduled to fully reopen in the summer of 2025.

