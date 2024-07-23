City of Kingston, Ont. warns of text message parking ticket scam

The City of Kingston is warning residents of a phishing scam going around that involves text messages telling people to pay parking tickets.

Residents might receive text messages claiming they have an outstanding parking ticket that must be paid by a certain deadline, followed by a link to a website.

"This type of scam, called smishing (short for SMS phishing), asks the user to click a link and enter sensitive data, such as a credit card number, banking information, passwords and other personal information," the City said in a news release Tuesday.

"We do not follow up on payment of parking tickets by text message. City of Kingston parking tickets can be paid for by mail, in person at the City Hall Payment Centre or in the 24-hour collection box on the door of City Hall's Market Street entrance."

Similar scams have been reported in Ottawa involving parking or speeding tickets. Like in Kingston, the City of Ottawa does not demand payment for traffic tickets via text message.

The City of Kingston says anyone wanting to report an instance of fraud should contact Kingston police at 613-546-4660.

Police say scams often use pressure tactics to get you to surrender personal information in the heat of a moment, before you have time to think.

"Do not feel pressured into providing any personal information to unsolicited contact through phone calls, text messages, emails, door-to-door persons, and so on. You have the right to take your time to research and confirm their credibility," police say.

"Be cautious of any person, business, or agency contacting you for an 'urgent matter', an 'emergency', or a 'legal issue', that immediately requires your information or payment of some sort."