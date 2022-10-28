Nationwide network of newcomer clubs ready to assist those moving to new cities
Whether it is a move from across the province or across the world, many cities in Canada have newcomers groups ready to welcome you.
When Nancy Cohen moved from the Maritimes to Brockville in 2019, she stumbled on such a group she never knew existed.
"I had never heard of a newcomers club before, I don't think in our hometown there was one," Cohen told CTV News.
The Brockville Newcomers Club has been around for half a century, and it's part of nationwide network of almost 60 groups with more than 8,000 registered members.
The aim is to help to build a social circle for those who move to new communities.
"For me it was kind of a life saver because we moved here just before COVID hit and everything had shut down but I had already made some connections," Cohen said.
Nancy and her husband only knew two other people who lived in Brockville, but thanks to the group, they were quickly introduced to many more.
"There were quite a number of interest groups that are run out of the club, there was a walking group, an outdoor group, so I was able to continue with those since they were outdoors," she said. "I went walking, hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, so that really for me was amazing."
The Brockville Newecomers Club meets at Hardy Park in Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Beth Scott is the President of the Brockville club, and says around 40 people joined during the pandemic, and there are even international inquiries.
"Groups that are encouraging people who are moving to our country, we are corresponding with them," Scott said. "We are open to everyone if they are interested in participating in the activities that we offer, and we're seeing more and more immigration obviously in Brockville and any small town."
According to 2021 census data, smaller cities are attracting more immigrants with the lower cost of living, and newcomer groups are playing a crucial role to help build up those social networks.
National Newcomers Association of Canada (NNAC) President Suzanne Brett Welsh says the organization actually started with people who moved to Canada and were looking to make connections.
"That's what we do, we do things that help anybody who comes to a new town or city to connect with that area and do different things," Brett Welsh said.
"I really feel it's critical. It can be an essential element to a person's well-being and health to have those connections, to have that stability," she added. "It's how you find out where to get your haircut sometimes, or is there a good dry cleaner around the corner."
"We also do broader things through community engagement, through cultural activities, through everything, getting in touch with nature, we go beyond everything to approach it from a health and well-being perspective," Brett Welsh said.
While she noted the group is not a first stop for many new immigrants, they can offer assistance once they are established in a new city.
"So we can help them in those later stages of connecting deeper with their community and with their cities and with their neighbours," she said. "It has a long-term sort of benefit of friendship that can last forever. We aren't just about connecting with community, but it's about connecting with each other."
The Brockville group is one of the largest in the country with around 300 members, and offers around 13 different interest groups.
Scott noted they have seen many younger people join recently.
"We're seeing people that grew up here, left and want to come back and raise their families here," Scott said. "The cost of a home in larger cities is beyond affordable and hopefully what we will see, particularly with an opportunity to work at a distance with technology, younger people wanting to move to a community like Brockville."
"It's a fabulous way to enjoy or have a different lifestyle and not have the kinds of stressful commutes that the larger cities offer," she added.
Groups differ throughout the country, with some only for women or men. The Brockville club is co-ed and memberships cost $25 per person or $30 per couple, per year.
"We have people in the club who have actually been members for over 20 years," Scott said. "The bylaws state that as long as you join within five years of moving here you can be a member forever and we do have members that have made lifelong friendships."
"Once you make connections with people in the newcomers, then there's a chance you'll find other connections as well," added Cohen, who is also the registrar for the club and is the first contact for those inquiring.
"If you are a newcomer, please come and join us," she said.
For more information, you can contact the Brockville club on their website, or you can visit the NNAC website to find a newcomers club in your area.
