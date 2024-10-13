Ottawa firefighters respond to 12 fires in one week
It was a busy week for Ottawa firefighters.
On Sunday, Ottawa Fire Services said it responded to 12 residential and commercial fires this week, including five in a span of 24 hours this weekend.
Late Saturday evening, a fire quickly spread throughout a residential duplex in Lowertown in the 200 block of Bruyere Street. Residents inside the building, including a couple, a baby and two cats will be displaced.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported following a residential duplex fire in the late hours of Saturday night in Lowertown. (Kimberley Johnson/ CTV News Ottawa)
On Sunday morning, firefighters were called to a blaze at a restaurant on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end. That fire caused damage to the business and one man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says an adult was taken to hospital in stable condition following a fire at a commercial building along Bank Street. (Brad Quinn/ CTV News Ottawa)
In the afternoon on Sunday, crews were called again to two separate house fires that broke out less than one hour of each other.
A fire on Arlington Avenue in Centretown West shortly before 3:50 p.m engulfed the top floor of a single-family home in smoke. Additional resources were required to the scene to put out the fire and victim services was dispatched to help displaced residents.
The scene of a fire on Arlington Avenue in Ottawa on Oct. 13, 2024. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
Just before 4 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported smoke and flames coming from an attached two-car garage of a single-family home in Leitrim.
In both fires, firefighters were able to protect nearby structures. No injuries were reported in the two afternoon fires.
The cause of the fires is unclear and are under investigation.
Fire crews cleaning up after a garage fire in Ottawa's south end on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Scott Rook/CTV News Ottawa)
Later in the evening, Ottawa fire crews responded to the fifth blaze of the day at a Tim Hortons in Orléans.
Multiple 911 callers reported the fire at approximately 6:33 p.m. in the 2800 block of St. Joseph Boulevard. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the washroom, a news release said.
Additional resources were called to the scene and the fire was extinguished shortly after 6:40 p.m. The fire was contained to the area of origin before it could spread, Ottawa Fire Services said.
Ottawa fire is reminding residents to be extra cautious during the holiday season.
"Check smoke alarms, making sure you have everything in place, have an emergency exit and take good care when cooking, especially when you have so many family and friends over for Thanksgiving," said deputy fire chief Louise Hide-Shmidt in an interview.
Other fires this week included a blaze at a home near Algonquin College that left two people injured on Tuesday.
The Ottawa Police Service confirmed the house fire is being investigated by its arson unit. No arrests have been announced.
With files from CTV's Toula Mazloum and Kimberley Johnson
The scene after a house fire on Rossland Avenue on Tuesday evening. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Alirang Korean Restaurant on Nelson Street in Ottawa Thursday night. (Ottawa Fire Service's Scott Stilborn/X)
Correction
UPDATE: A fifth fire was reported later in the evening at a Tim Hortons in Orléans, bringing the total number of fires to 12 in one week and five in 24 hours.
