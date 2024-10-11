What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 11-14
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Fall Rhapsody
Enjoy the fall colours in Gatineau and in Ottawa during the NCC’s Fall Rhapsody this holiday weekend.
Checkout the changing sights in NCC-managed parks and natural spaces, including Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa, along the Ottawa River and in the National Capital Greenbelt.
The NCC offers a shuttle service every 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa-Gatineau to Gatineau Park.
For more information, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody.
A look at the fall colours at Huron Lookout in Gatineau Park. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa 67’s
The Ottawa 67’s are home twice this weekend at TD Place.
Friday night, the 67’s host the Brantford Bulldogs at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the 67’s host the Sudbury Wolves at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.
Ottawa Senators
Spend Thanksgiving with the Ottawa Senators.
The Senators host the Los Angeles Kings Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.
For tickets, visit ticketmaster.ca.
Catch all the action on TSN 5 and TSN 1200.
National Arts Centre
Here’s a look at what’s happening at the National Arts Centre this weekend:
- Friday: Pink Martini – 30th Anniversary Tour featuring China Forbes
- Friday: Bel and Quinn
- Saturday and Sunday: NAC French Theatre presents Les eaux
- Saturday and Sunday: NAC French Theatre presents Racines
For tickets and information, visit www.nac-cna.ca.
NCC Bikedays
It’s the final weekend for the National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Watson’s Mill Harvest Festival
The Watson’s Mill Harvest Festival is Sunday at Watson’s Mill in Manotick.
Celebrate the festival with activities and crafts for the whole family.
Pumpkins After Dark
Checkout over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins in this one-of-a-kind walk-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks.
Pumpkins After Dark is a magical pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, with music, sounds and special effects.
Pumpkins After Dark continues until Halloween.
For tickets, visit https://ottawa.pumpkinsafterdark.com/.
Pumpkinfest
Pumpkin season kicks off this weekend at Saunders Farm.
Enjoy the fall colours and gourd times, featuring world-famous mazes and playgrounds, a wagon ride, a zipline and more.
Pumpkinfest runs until October 31.
For more information, click here.
Frightfest
The haunting season is underway at Saunders Farm this Halloween season.
Frightfest features spooky spectacles, including the Haunted Hayride, the Coven, the Shambles, the Cemetery Scare Zone and more.
Frightfest runs until Oct. 31.
Skreamers
Skreamers is alive this Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O’Toole Road.
Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn. Skreamers is open every Friday and Saturday in October.
For tickets, visit skreamers.ca.
Pumpkin Fest at Proulx Farm
Proulx Farm is transformed into a giant Halloween playground.
Check out the hay structures, tree house and slides, mazes and corn field mazes, a petting zoo, inflatable structures and more.
For tickets visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.
Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village
Walk through 9,000 hand-crafted pumpkins at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
Pumpkins come to life in a spectacular display of artistry and creativity along the streets and paths at Upper Canada Village during Pumpkinferno.
Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 31.
A new display for the 2022 edition of Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Pumpkinferno at Kingston Pen
The Kingston Penitentiary welcomes Pumpkinferno this fall.
Explore the magic of Pumpkinferno with a nighttime walk through 7,000 hand-crafted pumpkins within the walls of the historic landscape.
Fort Fright at Fort Henry
Fort Henry in Kingston transforms into a nightmarish realm of creatures and monsters this Halloween.
Fort Fright runs until Oct. 31.
Acres of Terror
Cannamore Orchard in Crysler, Ont. invites you to Acres of Terror this Halloween.
The fun programming for all ages includes a Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.
The Log Farm
The Log Farm invites you to Fall Fun on the Farm.
Explore the family farm from the 1860s, with a kids theme play barn, animals, a corn maze, a wagon ride and a pumpkin patch.
For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/2252-2/.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
613flea
613flea is back at Lansdowne on Saturday.
Visit 150 vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Robert Plante Thanksgiving Market
The Robert Plante Greenhouse hosts its first annual Thanksgiving Market on Saturday and Sunday.
More than 130 vendors and artisans will be on display, and you can take a walk in the tropical-filled greenhouses.
Admission is free.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalfe Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Gower Farmers Market: Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carrot Fest
The 5th annual Carrot Fest will be held on Saturday at the Ottawa Farm Fresh off Ramsayville Road.
Help harvest more than 10,000 pounds of carrots.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Naturewill be open all weekend, including Thanksgiving Monday.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum will be open all weekend, including Monday.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open all weekend, including Thanksgiving Monday.
- Canadian War Museum will be open all weekend, including Monday.
- Canadian Museum of History will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday.
- National Gallery of Canada will be open on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Ottawa Art Gallery will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, The gallery is closed on Monday.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs play at the Slush Puppie Place twice this weekend.
Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Sudbury Wolves at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Kingston faces the Brantford Bulldogs at 4 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.
The Doobie Brothers
See the Doobie Brothers perform at the Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on Sunday.
For tickets, visit https://www.slushpuppieplace.com/events/.
Canadian SuperDIRT Weekend
The Cornwall Motor Speedway hosts the annual Canadian Super DIRT Weekend.
The three-day event features racing in a variety of classes.
For tickets and information, visit https://cornwallspeedway.com/.
