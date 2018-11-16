

CTV Ottawa





An overnight snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning led to a messy morning commute.

Ottawa Police said there were 21 collisions between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday. Most of them were vehicles sliding into ditches, police said.

About eight centimetres of snow fell before 7 a.m. at the Ottawa Airport, with another five centimetres expected throughout the day, according to Environment Canada.

School buses were cancelled for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board and others. Schools remain open. For a full list of school bus cancellations, visit this page.