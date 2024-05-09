OTTAWA
Ottawa

Ottawa police looking to identify suspect involved with assault in Chinatown

An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
Share

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with an assault that happened in Chinatown earlier this month.

Police say they received a call shortly after 11:35 a.m. on May 3 alleging a victim had been assaulted and seriously injured following an interaction with the suspect in the 700 block of Somerset Street West.

The suspect then drove away westbound on Somerset Street West in a white SUV, police add.

He is described as an Asian man, approximately 40-year-old, 5-foot-10, “with a stocky build and short black hair.” At the time, he was wearing a grey sweater, dark blue pants and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect or with dash camera video is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 extension 5166, or call Crime stoppers at at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal

A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News