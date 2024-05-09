Ottawa police looking to identify suspect involved with assault in Chinatown

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with an assault that happened in Chinatown earlier this month.

Police say they received a call shortly after 11:35 a.m. on May 3 alleging a victim had been assaulted and seriously injured following an interaction with the suspect in the 700 block of Somerset Street West.

The suspect then drove away westbound on Somerset Street West in a white SUV, police add.

He is described as an Asian man, approximately 40-year-old, 5-foot-10, “with a stocky build and short black hair.” At the time, he was wearing a grey sweater, dark blue pants and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect or with dash camera video is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 extension 5166, or call Crime stoppers at at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.