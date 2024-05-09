Kingston, Ont. man facing charges related to child sexual exploitation investigation

OTTAWA
    Police in Kingston, Ont. say a man is facing charges related to an online child sexual exploitation investigation following the execution of a search warrant Wednesday.

    Officers seized a number of electronic devices during the execution of the search warrant, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. They did not specify the number of devices.

    The 41-year-old is facing two counts of possession of child pornography and make available of child pornography.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

    Police are reminding parents to be proactive to protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children about internet safety.

    More resources are available online, including cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca

