Critical injuries to 7 people in Sharbot Lake, Ont. crash
Ontario Provincial Police say seven people have suffered severe injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont.
The crash happened at around 12:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1300-block of Burke Settlement Road, approximately 125 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
The injuries are described as serious, critical and life-threatening.
Police could not immediately confirm the ages or identities of the injured. The vehicle was described only as a "passenger car."
Burke Settlement Road is closed for the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.
