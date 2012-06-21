School bus cancellations and school closures
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, June 21, 2012 1:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 11:10AM EST
School bus cancellations:
School Bus cancellations – Dec 12, 2017 7 a.m.
- Upper Canada District School Board
- Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
- French Public and Catholic Schools in Marionville, Prescott-Russell, Carleton Place, Kemptville, Merrickville, Brockville
School buses running
- Ottawa Carleton District School Board
- Ottawa Catholic School Board
- French Public and Catholic schools in Ottawa
School closures:
-
There are no known school closures at this time
Ottawa Airport:
Some cancellations at Ottawa Airport this morning. Check your flight status before heading to the airport.