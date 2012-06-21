School bus cancellations and school closures for Ottawa and area | CTV Ottawa News

School bus cancellations and school closures

Snow day


CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, June 21, 2012 1:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 11:10AM EST

School bus cancellations:

School Bus cancellations – Dec 12, 2017 7 a.m.

  • Upper Canada District School Board
  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
  • French Public and Catholic Schools in Marionville, Prescott-Russell, Carleton Place, Kemptville, Merrickville, Brockville

School buses running

  • Ottawa Carleton District School Board
  • Ottawa Catholic School Board
  • French Public and Catholic schools in Ottawa

School closures:

  • There are no known school closures at this time
     

Ottawa Airport:

Some cancellations at Ottawa Airport this morning. Check your flight status before heading to the airport.

 

