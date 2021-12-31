Advertisement
Man pulled over on Highway 401 with illegal handgun, bulletproof vest
OPP say they pulled over a man on Highway 401 in Kingston early Friday wearing a bulletproof vest and transporting an illegal handgun and knife. (OPP)
A 46-year-old Quebec man is facing charges after police say he was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying concealed weapons while driving on Highway 401.
Ontario Provincial Police officers stopped the vehicle for speeding on the highway in Kingston, Ont. around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
Police say the driver was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a loaded illegal handgun in the vehicle with a high-capacity magazine. He also had a concealed prohibited knife.
His driver’s licence had been previously suspended for previous driving infractions.
Lalute Maurice Reid of Lachine, Que. is facing 35 criminal charges, mostly gun-related, and eight Highway Traffic Act charges.
He was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Kingston on Friday.