OTTAWA -- The City is looking for feedback on the east-end expansion of the LRT and this is the final day to submit comments.

Construction on Stage 2 of LRT is already underway in all parts of the city. The second stage of the massive light rail project will bring LRT further south, east and west.

The eastern extension, to Trim Road, is scheduled to be complete in 2024. With it, will come numerous changes to roads and pathways.

The City is also proposing some additional changes that were not in the original project agreement, including installing cycle tracks along Montreal Road from the new LRT station to Shefford Road, and buffered bike lanes from Montreal Station to Bearbrook Road, as well as reconfiguring the Orléans Boulevard Bridge to remove a lane of traffic in each direction.

A full list of changes can be found on the City's Stage 2 LRT website.

A consortium called East-West Connectors will lead the eastern and western extensions of the LRT. Kiewit and VINCI Group lead the consortium, with design engineering services by WSP Canada and Hatch Ltd. The completed line will be maintained by the Rideau Transit Group, which built and maintains Stage 1 of the Confederation Line. The same Alstom Citadis Spirit vehicles used on Line 1 will continue to be used on the expanded Confederation Line.

The SNC Lavalin-owned TransitNEXT group is contracted to work on the southern extension of Line 2, which is scheduled to be finished in 2022.

The price tag for Stage 2 is $4.66 billion.

Residents with comments or feedback can email Stage2@ottawa.ca.